Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Organon & Co. worth $40,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,112,000 after buying an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after buying an additional 1,089,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.