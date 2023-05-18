First Trust Advisors LP Has $56.05 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $56,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 707,908 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,971,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.11.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

