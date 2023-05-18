Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 179,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $274.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

