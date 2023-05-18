Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in MarketAxess by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,530 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,355,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $10,313,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarketAxess Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $289.66 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

