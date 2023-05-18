First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of FMC worth $47,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

