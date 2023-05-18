First Trust Advisors LP Has $51.95 Million Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Fastly worth $51,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Fastly by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 701,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fastly by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fastly by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,573,992.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,573,992.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $71,878.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,135. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.