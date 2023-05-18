Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.