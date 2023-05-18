Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7,574.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,060,462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 623,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

