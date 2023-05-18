Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,459,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 539,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

