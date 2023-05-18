Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 20,745 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,581.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,581.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $901.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

