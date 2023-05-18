Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

WCN stock opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.