Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Holdings Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Black Hills by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.1 %

Black Hills stock opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

