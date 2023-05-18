Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cameco by 197.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.9 %

Cameco stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cameco

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.