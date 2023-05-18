Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,558 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.09% of First Foundation worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 150,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,804,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 77,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

First Foundation Stock Performance

First Foundation stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315 and have sold 133,029 shares worth $1,120,830. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.