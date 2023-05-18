Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,220 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Airbnb worth $48,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb Price Performance

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,081,403 shares of company stock valued at $372,068,252 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.