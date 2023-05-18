Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $50,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Insider Activity

MPWR opened at $415.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.25.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

