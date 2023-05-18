Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 59,990 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $48,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

