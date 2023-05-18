Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Entergy worth $51,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 381,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,901,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.23.

ETR stock opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.69. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

