Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Entergy worth $51,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 381,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,901,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.23.
Entergy Stock Down 0.9 %
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.
Entergy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.
Insider Activity at Entergy
In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
