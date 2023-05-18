Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYI opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

