Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.69 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

