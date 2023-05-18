Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,818 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in MetLife by 6,654.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 995,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after acquiring an additional 980,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Price Performance

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of MET stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.