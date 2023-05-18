Insider Buying: Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Insider Acquires $24,938.28 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $24,938.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,623.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kyle Steven Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.66.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,132.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

