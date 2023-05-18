Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 13,024 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.1 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

