F Thomson Leighton Acquires 293 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,939.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $86.77 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

