Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
Shares of MANH opened at $172.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
