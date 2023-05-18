StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV Trading Up 3.0 %

NOV stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.6% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

