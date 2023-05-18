Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 429,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $175,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth approximately $22,014,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after acquiring an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $136.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

