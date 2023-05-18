NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,991,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $158,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NRG opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

