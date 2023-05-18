Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 288,638 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of PayPal worth $163,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

