Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,343 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Gartner worth $170,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $323.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.38 and a 200 day moving average of $328.15. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,259 shares of company stock worth $2,713,709. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

