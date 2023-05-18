Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $172,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE UNFI opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.