Huntington National Bank Sells 599 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kaman were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Kaman by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,306,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 25.8% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kaman Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $644.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

