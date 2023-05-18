MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 66.3% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -601.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

