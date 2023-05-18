EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,002,000 after buying an additional 421,509 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $63.42 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.12%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,865 shares of company stock worth $70,299,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.61.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

