Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 64.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.