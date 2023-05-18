The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Hershey by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 56,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $267.50 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.12.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

