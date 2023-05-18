Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,027,000 after purchasing an additional 237,336 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 879,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

