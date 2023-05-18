American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of American Financial Group worth $153,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,233,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $115.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.