Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Hess worth $55,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Hess Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $132.19 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $140.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

