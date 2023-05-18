Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.98 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,859,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of CenterPoint Energy worth $55,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 333,476 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,567,000 after acquiring an additional 318,562 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNP opened at $28.72 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

