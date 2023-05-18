Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.84% of Federated Hermes worth $59,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $1,373,128 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.