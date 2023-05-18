Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-328 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.74 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.
DT stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
