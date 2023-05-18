Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-328 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.74 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,992.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

