Aviva PLC Sells 345,185 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,185 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

NYSE:BAM opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

