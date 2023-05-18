Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celanese Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

CE stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

