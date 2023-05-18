Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $41,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

JHG stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

