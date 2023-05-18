The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,711 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

