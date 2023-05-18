First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,844 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $49,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,087,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 955,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

