Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 50.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 16.7% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

MFC stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

