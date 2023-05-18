Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 561,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of TME opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

