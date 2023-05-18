Aviva PLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Markel
In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Markel Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,348.09 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markel (MKL)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.