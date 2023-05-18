Aviva PLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,348.09 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

